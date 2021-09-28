Cody Furman, Gettysburg Football: Furman rushed for 108 yards and 3 TDs in a 28-14 win over Susquehannock

Melanie Beall, Bermudian Springs Field Hockey: Beall scored 9 goals and had 3 assists in 3 wins, including 5 goals vs. Delone

Landen Eckert, Delone Catholic Football: Eckert rushed for 125 yards and 2 TDs, and caught a TD pass, in a 24-13 win over Littlestown

Maddie O'Brien, Delone Catholic Girls' Soccer: O'Brien tallied 6 goals and an assist in 3 games, including a hat trick vs. Hanover

Jett Moore, New Oxford Football: Moore went 13-for-21 for 142 passing yards and 3 TD throws in a 31-0 win over Eastern York

