Geraldine D. McElwee, 93, of Newville, Pa., passed away September 23, 2021, in the Green Ridge Village, Newville.
She was born February 6, 1928, in North Middleton, Pa., to the late William A. and Velva M. (Henny) DeWalt and was the widow of Junior Kenneth McElwee, who passed away August 27, 1961.
A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 4 p.m. in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065, with Seminarian Libby Baker-Mikesell officiating. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to view the full obituary and offer condolences to the family.
