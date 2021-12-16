William D. “Bill” Hoffman, 80, died Saturday, December 11, 2021, at his home.
Bill was born February 3, 1941, in Hanover, the son of the late Elwood F. and Margaret M. (Bair) Hoffman.
Bill graduated from Delone Catholic High School, and early in life was employed at R.H. Sheppard and United Telephone companies. Bill later owned both Kings Gap General Store and York Springs Hardware Company. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and raising animals.
He is survived by two sons, William D. Hoffman Jr., and Scott D. Hoffman and his wife Lisa J. (Bair), all of Hanover; a daughter, Lisa M. Hoffman of Carlisle; six grandchildren, Natasha Fehntrick of Harrisburg, Kelsey A. Hoffman and Katelyn M. Hoffman, both of Hanover, and Tracey William Hoffman, Ashton Mellott and Alisha Mellott all of Carlisle; two brothers, Francis Hoffman and his wife Anna Mae of Spring Grove, and Stephen Hoffman of Wellsville; and four sisters, Kay Stonesifer and her husband Alan of Hanover, Joanne Schneider and her husband Charles of Hanover, Carolyn Baugher and her husband Randy of Hanover, and Barbara Thornton and her husband Michael of New Oxford. He was predeceased by three brothers, Philip, John, and Gregory Hoffman.
Following cremation, a celebration of life service will be planned for the early part of 2022. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
