Gertrude B. “Trudy” Smyth, 97, of Louisa, Va., entered into eternal rest on August 31, 2023.
She was a former resident of Midland, Va., and Gettysburg. Trudy was a former member of Gettysburg United Methodist Church and a current member of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church in Louisa.
She was the widow of Andrew W. Smyth, and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Louise Anne Smyth.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara S. Perkins; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Mineral, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 3091 Mt. Pleasant Church Road, Louisa, VA 23093.
An online guestbook is available at woodwardfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.