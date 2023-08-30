James L. Hollar, aka Poppy, 82, of Gettysburg, passed away on August 29, 2023, peacefully surrounded by more loved ones than you could imagine.
Poppy was born in Passaic, New Jersey, on December 29, 1940, the first child to Harold and Claire Hollar of Belleville, N.J. He graduated from Belleville High School and continued to receive his master’s degree from Seton Hall University. Upon graduation he entered the Catholic Seminary. However, that plan changed quickly after he met the love of his life, Regina Senger, in a speed reading course. After dating for three years, Jim and Regina, married in 1966, settled in the town of Sparta, N.J. where they raised their four children and welcomed 10 grandchildren. They celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary in July.
Poppy spent 32 years changing the lives of hundreds of high schoolers and even college students in the classroom. He was an English and Latin teacher in the school districts of West Milford, Caldwell and Sparta. He was a beloved teacher and was named the Teacher of the Year at West Milford HS.
Poppy was the oldest of six children and shared a bond like no other with his siblings. He was not known for his sense of direction, he would often get himself lost, but always found his way back to Smith Street in Belleville. Poppy was a prankster, jokester and enjoyed scaring his siblings, children and grandchildren.
He loved horror movies, Notre Dame football, collecting pens and he completed at least one crossword puzzle every day. He was admired for his creative mind and writing ability. He loved to write so much, he often wrote research papers, book reports and term papers for anyone who asked — his siblings, children and even grandchildren! Often, we’d have to have Poppy further explain his vocabulary, so we could better understand “our” paper. Poppy had the biggest heart. He was a gentle giant. He was selfless and always put others first. He is our hero. Our hearts be will be forever broken.
James is survived by his wife of 57 years, Regina; his four children, Kathryn Jones and husband Chris, James Hollar and fiancé’ Meliha, Susan Fata and husband Anthony who predeceased Jim on July 12, 2023, and Michael Hollar and wife Dana; his five siblings, William Hollar, Thomas Hollar, Geraldine Fredericks, Alexis Fraunberger, and Mary Andrews; and his 10 grandchildren, Alyssa, Alex, Shane, Jake, Abby, Emily, Mikey, Jack, Mikey and Ryan.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Fr. Aaron Lynch as celebrant. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, September 5, 2023, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
