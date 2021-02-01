Boneta W. Fair, age 87, of Gettysburg, formerly of Wenksville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at the Gettysburg Center. She was born Thursday, Aug. 3, 1933, in Bendersville, the daughter of the late Leroy G. and Arlene (Shepherd) Gochenauer.
Boneta graduated from Biglerville High School in 1952. She retired from Barbour’s Fruit Market in Cashtown. She had also worked at several packing houses in the Upper Adams area. After retirement, she was a driver’s aide at School Express. She was a member of Wenksville United Methodist Church. She loved to garden and take care of her peonies. She also enjoyed feeding and watching the hummingbirds.
Her husband, Robert L. Fair Sr., passed away in 2009. She is survived by three sons, Michael and wife Lisa Fair of Biglerville, Lynn B. and wife Tina Fair of Biglerville, and Robert L. Fair Jr. of Gettysburg; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; six sisters, Audrey Showers of Bendersville, Byrl Gates of Gettysburg, Arliss Black of Biglerville, Mardell Anderson of Aspers, Gloria Patterson of Bendersville, and June Ayers of Gettysburg; and two brothers, Aldaus Gochenauer of Spring Grove, and Richard Gochenauer of New Oxford. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Gordon, George and Maynard Gochenauer.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4, at Dugan Funeral Home with Rev. Melissa Madera officiating. Interment will be in Wenksville Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.