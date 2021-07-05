A memorial service for Gary Victor “Pete” Diveley, age 67, of Biglerville, who passed away suddenly Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his home, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7 at Cashtown Community Fire Department Community Center, 1111 Old Route 30, Cashtown. A reception will follow.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.