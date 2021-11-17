Bernetta G. Helwig, 93, of Gettysburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 16, at her home. She was the widow of Sterling L. Helwig who died Dec 23, 2014.
Born May 17, 1928 in York, Bernetta was the daughter of the late Howard and Bertha (Hankey) Storm. She was a homemaker.
Surviving are her daughter, Judi L. Nagel and Joe of Gettysburg; her three sons: Larry E. Helwig and Ellen of Carroll Valley, Dwayne L. Helwig and Crystal of Glenville, Michael A. Helwig and Brenda of Hughesville; her 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her sisters, Maybelle Strickhouser of Littlestown, Viola Griffie of Dillsburg; and her brother, Richard Storm of Gettysburg. Bernetta was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Catherine Wilkinson, Floranna Wilkinson and her brother, William Storm.
She enjoyed watching “Wheel of Fortune,” doing word searches, loved gardening, bird watching, especially Cardinals, reading and spending time with her family.
Funeral Service is Monday, Nov. 22, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown with Sister Deb McClellan officiating. Viewing is one hour prior to service time Monday at the funeral home. Interment is in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been asked in Bernetta’s name to go to: AseraCare Hospice Care, 984 Loucks Rd., Suite 1, York, PA 17404 or Meals of Wheels, C/O Littlestown Senior Center, 10 E. Locust St., Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
