Mary (Mason) Beatty, widow of Charles P.M. Beatty, departed this life on Oct. 27, 2022, at 7:12 a.m. She was the daughter of the late Samuel Mason of Hagerstown, Md., and the late Cora (Craig) Wise of Gettysburg.
A 1952 graduate of Gettysburg High School, Mary was also a 1956 graduate of Shippensburg State Teacher’s College, now known as Shippensburg University. She taught in the York Public Schools for 31 years – all in first grade. Her first year of teaching was at Smallwood Elementary School in 1957.
Mary is survived by her children Dana Gauntt (Kelvin), Daniel Beatty (Cionne), and Carol Smith; five grandsons, Ryan (Lisa), Ronald, Kelvin, Mason, and Carter; one granddaughter, Cameryn; one great-granddaughter, Peyton; one great-great-granddaughter, Reign; sister Martha Hill; sister-in-law Marilyn Beatty; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and 10 godchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, and two sisters, Dolores Stanton and Virginia Hill.
Mary was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, where she served in many capacities over time. Her other affiliations include Life Member of Parent-Teacher Association, Life Member of Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, Life Member of York County Chapter-Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and member of NAACP.
Mary was an active volunteer. She registered kindergarten students, served on the boards of Easter Seals and the United Way Allocations Committee for the Literacy Council, York Catholic High School phonathon, and the York County Community Against Racism.
The viewing will be Friday, Nov. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Boulding’s Mortuary, 471 Madison Ave. in York, and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Jabez Ministries, 40 Jefferson Ave. in York.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday following the viewing, and she will be laid to rest at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens after the service.
She will be sadly missed by many!
