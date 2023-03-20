Jane L. Myers, 89, affectionately known as “Grandma Myers,” passed Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Gardens at Gettysburg. She was the wife of the late Franklin R. Myers Sr., who passed October 27, 1998.
Jane was born July 28, 1933, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Mervin F. and Pauline M. (Howe) Hippensteel.
Jane was a member of St. John’s Church in New Chester, and was employed at Knouse Foods for 30 years. She was a volunteer with Hospice for more than 15 years, and was the number 1 fan at Bermudian Springs High School.
Jane is survived by four sons, Robert R. Myers and his wife Joyce of East Berlin, Jeffrey A. Myers and his wife Kim of East Berlin, Barry E. Myers and his wife Deb of York Springs, and Gregory D. Myers and his wife Julie of New Oxford; three daughters, Lorna K. Nye and her husband Randy of New Oxford, Vickie L. Cover and her husband Gary of East Berlin, and Karen L. Gaines and her husband Terry of East Berlin; 23 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Joan M. Enterline of Catawba, Ohio, June I. Hartlaub of Bradenton, Fla., Judy E. Brady of Hanover, and Jeanne L. Wright of Hanover. She was predeceased by a son, Franklin R. “Butch” Myers Jr.; three brothers, James L., Joseph L. and Jack R. Hippensteel; and a sister, Joyce R. Riffle.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Church, 2243 Hunterstown-Hampton Road, New Oxford, with Rev. Douglas C. Hahn officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
