Lawrence E. “Larry” Shrader, 74, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of Glenda G. (Hoke) Shrader, his wife of 49 years.
Larry was born July 25, 1946, in Hanover, the son of the late William H. and Dorothy A. (Bevenour) Shrader.
Larry was a 1965 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford, and he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a life member of the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, the McSherrystown Home Association, and United Hook & Ladder #33, and he was a member of the American Legion.
In addition to his wife Glenda, Larry is survived by two sons, Anthony L. Shrader and his significant other Dawn Matteo of Pittsburgh, and Kevin E. Shrader and his wife Jenny of Abbottstown; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Hull and her husband Thomas of Hanover, and Linda Martin and her husband John of Orrtanna; and a brother, Timothy Shrader and his wife Melanie of York. He was predeceased by two brothers, Ronald and Thomas Shrader.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Keith Carroll officiating. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens in Hanover. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion, 201 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
