Jennie Marie Havens, 76, of Gettysburg, lost her long battle with kidney disease, lymphoma and congestive heart failure on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at her home surrounded by her beloved family.
Born September 5, 1946, in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Jennie H. (Tucker) Pace Buck and James L. Pace. Jennie leaves behind her husband of 58 years, soul mate and love of her life, Ernest J. Havens Sr. The two have been inseparable since their first meeting in the eighth grade. Jennie also leaves behind her three babies and their families, which she adored and devoted her life to being the glue which binds them, Ernest J. Havens Jr. (Tina Hewitt), Rodney M. Havens (Tina Fissel Havens), and Daniel W. Havens (Jean Hance Havens); four grandchildren, Jessica M. Havens, Joshua M. Havens (Lauren E. Shaak Havens), Quinn J. Havens (Rachel Havens) and Jada A. Havens; four great-grandsons, Tanner, Barrett, Leo and Elliott Havens; a great-granddaughter, Myla Andrews; her sister, Virginia M. Pace Bowman; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson, Aryia Havens.
Jennie worked for the Unites States government alongside Ernest right out of high school. As life progressed and their family grew, the two moved from Gaithersburg and Rockville, Md., to Gettysburg for Ernest’s job. Jennie became a full-time homemaker with a short position within the Lutheran Home of Gettysburg. Jennie’s full time position was that of chief executive officer of the Havens' household as a full-time homemaker. Her greatest joy as a homemaker was taking care of the love of her life Ernest, her three sons and their families.
Jennie enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandbabies, Hallmark and Elvis movies, decorating, working with flowers, crabbing, reading, playing games on her tablet while surfing the web, traveling, crafting, cleaning and socializing with her many beloved friends. She also had a special place in her heart for animals of all kinds even though she was allergic to most.
Jennie's favorite color was blue though her aura was that of pink, which was an unconditional outpouring of love to all that she knew, met and loved. Jennie Marie was an amazing, loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be missed by all.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will follow the service in the Evergreen Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
A special thank you to all the family, friends, doctors, Gettysburg Hospital staff and Promedica-Heartland Hospice for their support and fantastic care to Jennie and our family throughout the transformation of our angel on earth to our guardian angel in heaven.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
