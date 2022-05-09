April 27, 1927-May 6, 2022
Carol pass in York, Pa., with her daughter Tracey in an assisted living home.
Our loving Mom and Aunt Dick, Carol (Mom) to many and loved by all for her kindness and great sense of humor.
Worked for many years as a bartender at The Adams House, then the A-Ville Inn.
Mother of three, Tracey, Ralph and Jeffery; grandmother of two, Shannon Fuller-Brennan and Try Christy; a great-grandmother and aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Hilty; mother, Elizabeth Hilty Purdy; a son, Jeffery; three sisters; and two brothers.
Services are private with family.
In memory of Carol’s time in our lives, the family asks that you live a happy life and be kind to each other, spend as much time with family as you possibly can.
