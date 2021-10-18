Shane C. Taylor, 42, of Gardners, passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
He was born March 5, 1979, in Gettysburg, the son of Wade Taylor of Biglerville, and Brenda Richards Jeffiries of Arendtsville.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife Wendy Dressel Taylor; two children, Mariah Taylor and her fiancé Nick Testerman of Hanover, Pa., and Brooklyn Taylor of Aspers; three stepchildren (whom he treated as his own), Cora Wagner and her fiancé Nick Sarzynski of Lexington Park, Md., Rosalyn Wagner of Palmyra, Pa., and Kenneth Bailey of Gardners; a grandchild on the way; a stepmother, Angie Taylor of Biglerville; a maternal stepfather, Michael Jeffiries of Arendtsville; paternal grandparents, Ronald and Donna Taylor of Biglerville; maternal grandmother, Helen Richards of Aspers; paternal great-grandmother, Viola Taylor of Fayetteville, Pa.; a brother, Shaun Taylor and his companion Michelle Dycus of Biglerville; and two sisters, Kelly Taylor and her fiancé Kodi VanMeter of Gardners, and Amanda VanArsdale and her companion James Snow, both Gardners.
Shane was a 1997 graduate of Bermudian Springs High School. He was employed at O’Malley Wood Products in New Oxford, where he made specialty pallets. He enjoyed the outdoors including hunting, fishing and his farmette. He was a Pittsburg Steelers fan and liked the Washington Nationals. He recently enjoyed woodworking.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Freedom Valley Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor Candace Pringle officiating. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. There will be a viewing at the church on Thursday from noon until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Adams County Fish and Game.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
