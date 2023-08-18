Catherine N. Kammerer, 70, of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Paramount Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born September 13, 1952, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Richard E. and Nancy (Weaver) Kammerer Sr.
Catherine was a 1970 graduate of Gettysburg High School and graduated from Madison College (James Madison University) in 1974. She served with the Portsmouth, Va., School District as a librarian for her entire career.
Catherine is survived by a sister, Jane Wenger (Henry) of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; and two brothers, Fred Kammerer (Marcie), and Richard E. Kammerer Jr. (Deborah), both of Gettysburg; a brother-in-law, Dave Ferro of Albuquerque, NM; eight nieces and nephews; and give grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Laura Kammerer (Ferro).
Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in the Great Conewago Cemetery.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
