Linda C. Sokolovich, 67, of New Oxford, passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at UPMC Hanover Hospital, after a four year battle with cancer. She was the wife of John J. Sokolovich, her husband of 46 years.
Linda was born October 22, 1953, in Grove City, Pa., the daughter of the late Harry D. and Virginia (Hileman) Barron.
Linda was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford. She was a graduate of Grove City High School, and Indiana University of PA. She worked as an elementary music teacher for Conewago Valley School District.
Linda expressed her love for music through her years of teaching, helping with the church choir and playing the organ, teaching piano lessons, and watching her grandsons develop an interest in music.
Linda also loved riding and caring for horses, and was a 4-H leader and treasurer for CANTER PA. Linda was involved with the Girl Scouts, and she helped to start the Emory United Methodist nursery school. She enjoyed gardening, watching her grandsons participate in sports and music, and spending time with her family and beloved pets.
In addition to her husband John, Linda is survived by three children, Sarah Shearer and her husband Jed, Joe Sokolovich and his wife Melanie, and Kate Sokolovich; five grandsons; two brothers, Donald Barron and his wife Judy of Broomfield, Colo., and David Barron and his wife Beth of Grove City; a sister, Nancy Barron Morris and her husband Keith of Huntington, N.Y.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, James Barron (Melissa) of Georgetown, Del.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St., New Oxford, with Rev. Keith Carroll officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Hershey.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
