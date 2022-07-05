On July 2, 2022, heaven gained another angel, Martha (Marty) R. Heller Boyer, age 95, of Biglerville. Marty was born Thursday, June 2, 1927, in Fairfield, the daughter of the late George L. and Edna M. (Bigham) Reever.
She graduated from Biglerville High School in 1945. She was formerly employed by Knouse Foods Peach Glen for almost 30 years, before retiring in 1992. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Christian Fellowship in Biglerville, where she sang in the church choir and was a Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of the Cardette Card Club. She enjoyed needlework, crafts and was an accomplished seamstress. She served as judge of elections for Biglerville Borough and was a Girl Scout leader.
Her first husband Gerald R. Heller passed away in 1993. She is survived by her husband J. Larry Boyer of New Oxford. She is also survived by three daughters, Holly S. and husband Virgil Flannery of Gettysburg, Jill I. West of Gettysburg, and Jenny L. and husband Wayne Dillman of Gettysburg; two sons, Roger D. and wife Lynn Heller of Gettysburg, and Randy S. and wife Kathie Heller of Quarryville; stepchildren, J. Eric Boyer of State College and Christine Frost and husband Barry of Niles, Mich; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; six step-great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mae L. Sager of Fairfield. She was preceded in death by one son, Richard B. Heller; three sisters, Frances Dick, Bessie Sites and Eva Reever; and four brothers, Samuel, George, James and Harry Reever.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, at Trinity Christian Fellowship, 300 E. York St., Biglerville, with Rev. Linda Summers officiating. Interment will be in the church memorial garden. A reception will follow the service in the church social room.
The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the staff of the Gardens of Gettysburg for their outstanding care while Marty was in their care. She was loved by all and will be missed by many.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Christian Fellowship. 300 E. York St., Biglerville, PA 17307.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.