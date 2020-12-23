Robert H. Lawrence, age 87, passed away on Dec. 21, 2020, at Transitions Healthcare of Gettysburg. He was the loving husband of the late Nancy (Strasbaugh) Lawrence.
Robert was born in Hanover on Feb. 26, 1933, and was the son of the late Henry K. and Regina (Smith) Lawrence. He graduated from Delone Catholic High School, Class of 1951. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the McSherrystown Knights of Columbus and the Delone Catholic High School Athletic Association, where he helped to sell tickets at all the sporting events. He was also an avid Notre Dame Football enthusiast.
Robert is survived by his daughter Cynthia A. Lawrence; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Mary C. Kale.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Annunciation Blessed Virgin Mary Church Cemetery with Fr. Charles Persing officiating.
The family services are being held under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of McSherrystown.
The family plans to have a Memorial Mass which will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert’s memory can be made to Annunciation Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, or Delone Catholic High School.
