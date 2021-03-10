Della V. Lamer, 99, of Littlestown, died Monday, March 8, at Martin’s Care Home, Littlestown. She was the widow of William A. “Bill” Lamer who died April 9, 2017.
Born July 7, 1921, in Littlestown, Della was the daughter of the late Ernest J.L. and Grace (Strevig) Baumgardner.
She was a homemaker and was retired in 1983 from Hadco Inc. of Littlestown.
Surviving are her daughter, Kay R. Stuffle and Mark of Littlestown; her four sons, Donald L. Snyder and Betty of Littlestown, R. Glenn Snyder and Barb of Littlestown, Marvin E. Snyder and Patricia of Newville, and Gordon D. Snyder and Libby of New Oxford; stepdaughters, Shirley Combs of Hanover, and Mary Lou Learn of Mechanicsburg; daughters-in-law, Gloria Gouker of Littlestown, and Beverly Snyder of Mechanicsburg; her 28 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. Della was predeceased by her sons, Dennis A. and Mark C Snyder; her two granddaughters, Jane and Julia Snyder; her sister Betty Goulden; and her two brothers, Dewey and Clinton Baumgardner.
She was a member of Hanover First Church of God, VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Community Club, both of Littlestown, and AARP. Della enjoyed quilting, baking and spending time with her family.
Funeral service is Friday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at her church with Pastor Daniel Thomas officiating. Viewing is 9:30-11 a.m. at the church. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed with masks being worn. Interment is in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Della’s name may be sent to Martin’s Care Home, 159 Kingsdale Road, Littlestown, PA 17340; or Hanover First Church of God, 600 Fairview Ave., Hanover, PA 17331.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
