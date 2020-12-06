Susan Hofe Weaver

Susan Jeanne Weaver died Nov. 23, 2020 at Inova Fairfax Virginia Hospital following a year long illness. Born in Gettysburg on Nov. 5, 1949, she is the daughter of the late Glenn and Virginia (Boyd) Hofe and a 1967 graduate of Gettysburg High School. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert V. B. Weaver in 2012.
Sue is survived by her son, Bobby Weaver of Ashburn Va.; daughters Amy Kreidler of Charleston, S.C. and Kim Evan of Vienna, Va. She had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren, Amylea, Ainsley, Grayson, Andrew, Nicholas and Michael. Sue is also survived by her sisters, Judy Whittinghill, Linda Sheridan and Cindy Neary; and mother in law Anna (Renner) Weaver.
Following cremation, Sue will be inurned alongside her husband in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown, at a future date.
Private online condolences may be shared by emailing susanjw115@gmail.com.
