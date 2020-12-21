Frederick C. Snyder, 76, of Carroll Valley, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the York Hospital.
He was born March 1, 1944, in Baltimore, the son of the late E. Curtis and Rose Hess Snyder.
Fred is survived by his wife of 20 years, Betty Marie Heffernan Snyder.
Fred was a graduate of Calvert Hill High School and the University of Maryland.
For 19 years, Fred was considered the “voice of Adams County” through his work at 1320 WGET. At the station, he hosted “Freddie’s Breakfast Nook” and emceed countless charity events and political forums.
From 2013 – 2020, he was a columnist for the Gettysburg Times. Prior to moving to Gettysburg in the early 1990s, Fred worked at WHP 580, 94.7 WMAS in Springfield, Mass., KFGO 790 AM, WITH, and WBAL 1090 and 101.5.
In addition to his wife, Fred is survived by four children, Beverly Snyder Carter and her husband Robert of Belair, Md., Frederick C. Snyder Jr. and his wife Heather of Quarryville, Jennifer Snyder Blessing of Havre de Grace, Md., and James Hoyas of Houston, Texas; stepchildren, Matthew Claeys and his wife Gina of York Springs, Eric D. Heffernan and his wife Kirsten of Ashburn, Va., and Marc R. Heffernan of Carroll Valley; 14 grandchildren, Austin Carter, Auriel Carter, Jacob Snyder, Hannah Snyder, Luke Snyder, Sarah Snyder, Zachary Blessing, Carley Blessing, Bryant M. Claeys, Kimberly S. Claeys, Carleigh F. Claeys, Jay David Heffernan, Liam Heffernan, Logan Heffernan; a great-granddaughter, Lilianna Everly Hernandez; and a brother, Christopher Snyder and his wife Neala of Baltimore.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Fred’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Holiday Family Outreach, P.O. Box 4013, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
