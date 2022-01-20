Martha Poindexter Stuart, age 65, died peacefully at her home in Hilton, Head, South Carolina, on January 16, 2022.
Born in Abington, Virginia, on November 4, 1956, she was the daughter of Anne Poindexter Stuart of Gettysburg, and the late Alexander Gordon Stuart III.
She was a 1974 graduate of Coldwater High School, Coldwater, Michigan, and 1978 graduate of Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, Michigan, earning degrees in marketing, fashion merchandising and interior design, and graduating with distinction.
After graduating from college, she lived at times in both Hilton Head, S.C., and Atlanta, Ga., finally making Hilton Head her permanent home, both places working in the design field. She was a gifted artist, creative in all things having to do with artistry and design. She could size up a room, change a few things and give it a brand new, beautiful look. She was our very own “Martha Stewart,” but better.
She loved reading, gardening, attending performances and volunteering at her local animal shelter.
Martha is survived by her mother, Anne Stuart of Gettysburg; her sister, Betty Stuart Brownley and husband Ross E. Brownley of Gettysburg and their children, Aaron and Hailey; brother, Alex Stuart of Bristol, Va.; niece, Paige Pickering and nephews, Matt and Charley Pickering and their families.
Memorial contributions can be made in Martha’s name to Hospice of the Low Country, 7 Plantation Park Drive, Bluffton, SC 22910; or the Palmetto Animal League Adoption Center, 56 Riverwalk Blvd., Okatie, SC 29936.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been determined.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.