Anthony Lynn Jacoby, 67, of Hanover, Pa., entered God’s eternal care, Sunday, December 18, 2022, at home with his loving family by his side.
Born September 16, 1955, in Hanover, Pa., Anthony was the son of Margaret M. (Livelsberger) Jacoby and the late Richard P. Jacoby. Anthony was the loving husband of Karen Sue (Baker) Jacoby.
He was a graduate of Delone Catholic High School Class of 1973.
He was a produce manager at Weis Markets for 50 years.
In addition to his loyal service at Weis Markets, Anthony also owned and operated his own landscaping business. He was an avid landscaper. In his free time, he also enjoyed watching and playing all sports. He enjoyed NASCAR and the Detroit Tigers.
In addition to his mother, Margaret, and loving wife Karen, Anthony is survived by his children, Leslie Sipe of York, Pa., and Ashley Reiniso and husband Edwin of York, Pa.; as well as his three grandchildren, Jordan Merriam, Audriana Reiniso, and Eden Reiniso. Anthony also leaves behind 10 siblings, Mary Wells, Patricia Bradshaw, Frances Livelsberger, Elizabeth Jacoby, Richard Jacoby, James Jacoby, Dianne Jacoby, Susan Reh, Jean Sneeringer, and David Jacoby.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, has been entrusted by the family with funeral arrangements.
