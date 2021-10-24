Barbara Ann Brace Evans, age 88, of Gettysburg, died Oct. 23, 2021 of complications from congestive heart failure. She was born in East Dallas, Pa. on Aug. 22, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Gladys Dymond Brace and Bert Brace, also of East Dallas.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Henry J. Evans; son, William H. Evans and daughter-in-law Cathleen B. Evans of Edgewater, Md.; daughter Diane G. Evans of Rockville, Md., and; two grandsons, John E. Evans, wife Alyssa Evans, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and; Daniel J. Evans of Abington Md. and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Beulah Mae Corey, Louise M. Hess, Alice M. Brown, and brothers Kenneth B. Brace, James F. Brace and Elton (Red) Brace.
She graduated from Dallas Township High School where she played the clarinet in the marching band. She also graduated from Barre School of Practical Nursing. She was first employed as a nurse by Dr. Richard Crompton of Trucksville, Pa. and later by Dr. Bonifant and Dr. Ligon of Olney, Md. She then became a secretary employed by Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) of Maryland for over 24 years having last worked at Westland middle school in Bethesda MD.
She was an active member of Gettysburg United Methodist Church and served on the Financial Committee. She was a member of the Gettysburg Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) and GALS Stock Club and served a term as President for each organization. She was a member of several book clubs, including her church and local neighborhood club. She was a founding member of the Gettysburg local area Red Hats. She was a member of the Lake Heritage Fishing Club and was instrumental in starting the annual Lake Heritage Labor Day Regatta celebration and together with her husband Hank was responsible for the event medals. An accomplished seamstress, she also made several quilts for her son, daughter and both grandsons.
She was devoted to her family and extended family and was the archivist for the annual Brace family reunion for over 50 years. She was a selfless, giving person who had a gift for making all she met feel welcome and special, with many friends near and far.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to American Heart Association, 1019 Mumma Road, Wormleysburg, PA 17043, or online at: https://bit.ly/barbara-evans-memorial
To share memories of Barbara Ann Brace Evans, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
