Albert Thomas Cookson was born May 19, 1951, to Thomas Levi Cookson Jr. and Mary Louise Place Cookson in Gettysburg. Tom passed away peacefully February 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. He was lovingly referred to as “Abe” by his mother and father; a namesake after his maternal grandfather. He was the apple of his mother’s eye and showed the same favor for her by way of his loving actions and care for her.
Tom went to Delone Catholic High School and later attended Moorehead State University in Kentucky, majoring in history and political science. He was an old soul, with history, antiquities, and old stories being part of who he was. Tom was devoted to his family and enjoyed helping his mother, father and his sisters with their children. He loved to mentor the youth of the family in character, building construction, and hunting. He was a true outdoorsman and felt a kinship with nature that he passed down to his son. He was passionate about camping and hunting at his cabin in Potter County and often hoped that someday he would live and grow old there. Many adventurous memories took place there when Tom was young with his dad and sister Bobbi, then later with his own son, Royce.
Thomas had a zest for life, laughter and storytelling, which included his times with many dear friends acquired along life’s way, most of which he grew up with and remained close until his death. Anyone who knew Tom knew he was stubborn, coming from a long line of the same. He was proud of his ancestral lineage. Like his dad, he loved working with his hands and spent his career as a builder and contractor of beautiful homes.
Tom adored his son, Royce, and loved spending time with him. These last several months Tom had moved close to Royce so they could spend time together and create more memories. Royce’s childhood days with his dad were magical, in Potter County or Mama’s house, and will always be treasured.
Lastly, but most important, Tom was very spiritual and had a special love for the Old Testament. He often wrote of his love of God in his beautiful handwritten letters, and looked forward to reading his Bible daily. He used to say, “There are worse things than death,” and given his ailing health of late and inability to do the things he loved, his family knows he is free with his beloved Creator.
Tom is predeceased by his father, Thomas Levi Cookson Jr. and his mother, Mary Louise Place Cookson, as well as his childhood best friend John Maitland. He is survived by his son, Royce Cookson of Des Moines, Iowa; sister, Roberta “Bobbi” Walters and husband Richard of Boyce, Va.; sister, Sarah “Sally” Cookson of Brodbecks, Pa.; and nieces and nephews, Raven, Riva, Richie, and Rhett Walters, Shawn Miller and husband Darwin, and John “Todj” Rash and wife Mary. Also surviving are countless cousins, dear friends, and ex-wife and friend Tracey Larrison.
A private family Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, March 5 in Des Moines, Iowa. A service for Tom’s Pennsylvania family and friends will be held in Littlestown sometime this spring, followed by an ashes ceremony at the cabin in Potter County.
Brooks Funeral Home in Clive, Iowa, is handling cremation.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy at waterlandlife.org in memory of Tom. Cards can be sent to Royce Cookson at 100 Jackson Ave., Apt. C201, Des Moines, IA 50315.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.