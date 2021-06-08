Francis “Polly” Medvid

Francis Joseph “Polly” Medvid of Emmitsburg, Md. passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the age of 82. Polly was born on Nov. 19, 1938 in Boston, Mass. to Stanley Medvid and Anna Ring. He was raised by foster parents, Frank and Ruth Stull, in Thurmont, Md.
Polly was a dedicated employee of Knouse Foods in Orrtanna for over 40 years, and was a lifelong Baltimore Orioles fan.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy “Dottie” Medvid and his children Connie Hummel, Brenda Northrup, Michael Medvid, Virginia Ott, and Edward Medvid. He was preceded in death by his sister Virginia Warfield; his son Tracy Medvid; and a grandson Sean Ott. He leaves behind eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and one nephew, as well as many extended family members and close friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church at the above address. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
