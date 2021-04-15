Anna M. Riley, 98, of Gettysburg, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Gettysburg.
She was born Aug. 15, 1922, the daughter of the late James and Margaret (Miller) Riley.
She spent her life on the family farm in the Greenmount area with her parents. She worked as a housekeeper for a motel which was located on the Emmitsburg Road near the farm for many years.
Not having any children of her own she enjoyed spending time with nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is survived by one sister, Jane Green of Gettysburg. She was predeceased by three brothers, J. Edgar Riley, John F. Riley and Robert S. Riley; and one sister, Betty Harner. She was also predeceased by longtime companion Harry Sterner.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anna’s name may be sent to the charity of your choice.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
