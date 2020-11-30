Patrick M. Thomas, age 71, died peacefully at the Lebanon Veterans Hospital on Nov. 20, 2020, after complications from a stroke. He was born to Charles and Helen Thomas on June 10, 1949.
After graduating from high school, Pat served in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1971. Pat is survived by his three sons: Christopher, Craig, and Dustin; also by his six grandchildren: Hope, Emmit, Christopher, Isabelle, Natalia, and Annabelle.
Pat loved spending time at Edgewood Bowling Alley where he has many friends. Many weekends were spent volunteering to coach Special Olympics bowling.
A memorial was held on Nov. 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Special Olympics Bowling.
“You don’t need to use first, it is a granny gear.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.