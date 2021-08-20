Bernard G. “Bernie” Kebil, 91, of Littlestown, died Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. He was the husband of Beverly A. “Bev” (DeHoff) Kebil for 65 years.
Born February 19, 1930, in Taneytown, Md., Bernie was the son of the late Bernard R. and Clara L. (Bowersox) Kebil.
He was a Delone Catholic High School graduate and served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He was retired from Westinghouse since 1992. He had also driven trucks for many years.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his son, Christopher R. Kebil of McSherrystown; and his three grandchildren, Sara Kebil of Hanover, Emily Kebil of McSherrystown and John Kebil of Georgia. Bernie was predeceased by his son, Gregory A. Kebil in 2003; his daughter-in-law, Carol Kebil on June 24, 2021; and his brother, Joseph A. Kebil.
He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church, VFW Post 6954, Alpha Fire Co., and Fish & Game, all of Littlestown, Harold H. Bair Post 14 of Hanover, and CWV Post 1342 of Bonneauville. Bernie loved being with his friends and family and telling a joke or two.
Mass of Christian Burial is Tuesday, August 24, at 10 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Littlestown, with the Rev. C. Anthony Miller as celebrant. The viewing is private. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Memorials in Bernie’s name may be sent to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607; or the charity of one’s choice.
