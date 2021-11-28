Millicent M. Addazio, 91, of Gettysburg, died Thursday morning, Nov. 25, 2021 at her home.
Born Feb. 16, 1930 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Helen (Superfisky) Unitas Gibbs. She was the wife of the late Louis W. Addazio, who died February 14, 2008.
Mrs. Addazio was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg. She was a resident of Huntington Station Long Island before moving to Gettysburg. She worked for a number of years as a shipping manager at American Technical Ceramics. She loved and was devoted to her family and was dedicated to feeding the 12 stray cats at her home, twice a day.
Millicent is survived by her three daughters, Marylou Alonzo, Diane Gordon and her husband Danny, Michele Boughton and her husband Willie; nine grandchildren, Tara, Danny, Chris, Mandi, George, Hank, Jake, Cydney, Taylor; and eight great grandchildren: Dominic, Gianna, Kaiser, Addy, Scarlett, Serenity, Michael, and Jordon. She was preceded in death by three siblings, Lenny Unitas, Shirley Green, Johnny Unitas; and her son-in-law, Tony Alonzo.
A Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 West High St., Gettysburg, PA. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
