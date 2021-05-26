Shirley Ann Russell, 85, of Gettysburg, died Tuesday afternoon, May 25, 2021, at her home.
Born May 24, 1936, in Martinsburg, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Sue Mongan. She was the wife of Dennis O. Russell, of Gettysburg, to whom she was marred for 66 years.
Mrs. Russell worked various places as a bookkeeper including Sheridan Press, the Baltimore Library, and Sears. She had a sweet tooth and liked her cookies and chocolate. She enjoyed spending time with her family and now is with her dog, Tequila, in heaven.
In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by her three children, Denise England, Lisa Hager, and William Russell; her four grandchildren, Stephanie Gizara, Daniel Gizara, Melissa England, and Taylor England; her three great-grandchildren, Cameron Gizara, Zayden Gizara, and Arial Gizara; her sister, Judy Kincaid; her two nieces, Barbara Kincaid Sans and Catherine Sue Novak; her two nephews, Jimmy Kincaid and Richard Kincaid; and her best friend in the world, Pat Tinsely.
Funeral services for Shirley will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the services Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
