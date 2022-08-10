Lynda M. (Glassmeyer) Cool, 46, passed Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at ProMedica Dallastown.
Lynda was born July 15, 1976, in Allentown, the foster daughter of Paul and Naomi Warren.
Lynda was a 1996 graduate of New Oxford High School, and was a former Girl Scout and 4-H member.
In addition to her foster parents Paul and Naomi, Lynda is survived by two foster sisters, Melinda Elnaggar of Biglerville, and Wendolin Shuppe of McSherrystown.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Mike Seifried officiating. Burial will be in Heidlersburg Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
