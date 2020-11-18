Mildred Marie Sampson, “Millie,” of Gettysburg, age 82, died on Nov. 15, 2020, in York, Pa.
Millie is survived by her son, Ken Sampson and his wife Sharon Pitt; son Doug Sampson and his wife Stephanie; five grandsons, Matt, Tim, Bryce, Ben and Patrick; her beloved sister Judy Meyers; and sister-in-law Sue Meyers.
Born in Washington, D.C., she graduated from Northwestern High School and then the University of Maryland Baltimore County dental hygiene program. She supported her two growing sons as a dental hygienist. She eventually transitioned to working at various federal agencies until her retirement in 2003.
Millie was a forthright woman who loved to gather with her family and friends. A celebration of her life will happen when restrictions for gatherings are lifted.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
For now, family and friends are asked to remember and share stories of her, especially her independent spirit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Millie’s name to Doctors without Borders, Habitat for Humanity, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, all charities to which Millie donated.
