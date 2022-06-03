Anna Maria (Marie) Goodman passed away at her home on May 30, 2022. She was born in February 1942, in Kingston, New York, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mathilda Oehrlein of Tillson, N.Y.
Marie is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Edgar Goodman of Aspers; daughter, Linda Goodman of Camp Hill, Pa.; son, Michael and his wife Danielle Goodman of Frederick, Md.; and four beautiful granddaughters, Caitlyn Grantham of Munster, Germany, and Michaela, Sara and Evalyn Goodman of Frederick, Maryland. She is preceded in death by her brother, Walter Oehrlein of Phoenix, Arizona; and her sister, Barbara Marrott of Tillson, New York.
Marie graduated from the Benedictine School of Nursing in Kingston, N.Y., and worked as a registered nurse at the Benedictine Hospital. She was quickly promoted to nursing supervisor at the young age of twenty-four. A devout Catholic, Marie was well known for her loving and caring disposition. She dedicated her life to her family and truly found her best friend in her husband. Nothing made her happier than raising her children and providing a nurturing family unit.
Marie loved animals. Always with a dog by her feet, she loved all living things (except snakes). Later in life, Marie became a vegetarian for what she claimed were health purposes, but everyone knew it was her means of maintaining animal well-being. Marie was an avid gardener tending to her numerous flower beds. In the warmer weather, if you needed to reach her, you knew to call after sunset since she would be outside until dusk. Ironically, Marie suffered from terrible seasonal allergies, but it never slowed her down in the gardens. A more beautiful set of flora could not be found in all of Adams County.
Marie’s true passion was in the kitchen. She loved feeding family and friends with treasured family recipes mixed in with new-found favorites. Cooking and baking with her closest loved ones was Marie’s means of spending quality time. Any given Sunday at Marie’s looked like Thanksgiving. Marie will most be remembered for her loving, gentle demeanor.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Historic Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice program, https://www.spiritrustlutheran.org/philanthropy-2/donate-now/. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
