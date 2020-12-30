Kathryn R. “Kas” Morehead, 96, formerly of Littlestown, died Wednesday, Dec. 30, at The Brethren Home, New Oxford. She was the wife of the late John W. Morehead who died Nov 9, 2007. Born Oct. 20, 1924 in Hanover, Kas was the daughter of the late John L. and Jennie M. (Walters) Rebert. She attended Hanover High School and was retired from Littlestown Area School District working in the cafeteria and driving school bus.
Surviving are her daughter, Beverly Ruggles and L. Edward of Gettysburg; her grandchildren: Erik Ruggles of Vermont, Whitney McInerney and Daniel of New Jersey and Seth Ruggles and Shay of Maine; and her great-grandchildren: Sayler Ruggles, Kellen, Declan, Clare and Luke McInerney and River Ruggles. Kas was predeceased by her brother, Laverne Rebert and a sister, Betty Myers.
Kas was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown. She loved sewing, quilting, knitting, crafts, riding motorcycles in her younger years, driving school bus and many odd jobs for Charles Morehead & Sons. She also enjoyed camping and travelling with her husband of 63 years and living in Florida for 20 years. Kas was a great role model for spreading love and helping others. She loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kathryn’s name may be sent to “Activities Unit of Somerset”, C/O The Brethren Home,
2550 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.