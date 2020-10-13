Fred M. Ensor, 78, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. He was the husband of Lorraine L. (Harman) Ensor, his wife of 60 years.
Fred was born Jan. 3, 1942, in Hampton, the son of the late Earl Ervin Ensor and Katheryn (Reever) Hoover.
Fred was a graduate from York Springs High school, Class of 1960. Fred work for Caterpillar for over 30 years, as a pipefitter, until his retirement. Fred was a Reading Township supervisor for over 12 years, an assistant fire chief and life time member of Hampton Fire Department. Fred was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener.
In addition to his wife, Fred is survived by a stepmother, Audrey A. Ensor of New Oxford; two daughters, Roxanne L. Bream and her husband Scott of Hanover, and Rhonda L. Schmelyun and her husband Rick of New Oxford; two sons, Greg M. Ensor and his wife Melissa of New Oxford, and Shannon W. Ensor of New Oxford; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three half-sisters, Doris Cole of Biglerville, Gail Ensor of Daytona, Fla., and Lorraine Ruhlman of York Springs; and three half-brothers, William and Paul Ensor of New Oxford, and John Ensor of Fayetteville. He was predeceased by an infant son, Craig A. Ensor; two brothers, Earl E. Ensor Jr. and Edward E. Ensor; and two sisters, Nancy L. Scott and Rosalie A. Davis.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. from St. John’s Lutheran Church, 5450 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, with Pastor Tim Brown officiating. Burial will follow at the Hampton Union Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Serving as pallbearers will be Ryan Bream, Layke Ensor, Rickey Schmelyun, Derek Schmelyun, Carlos Rivera and Brantly Ensor.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice and Community Care, 235 Saint Charles Way, Suite 250, York, PA, 17402.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
