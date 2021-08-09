Richard F. “Dick” Cooley, age 78, of Bendersville, went home to be with the Lord on August 8, 2021, at York Hospital due to heart failure. Married May 22, 1971, he was the husband of Regina (Sneeringer) Cooley for 50 years.
Dick was born November 15, 1942, in Aspers, as the son of the late Lloyd H. and Ada Elizabeth (Funt) Cooley.
Dick retired in 2012, after working for Bonnie Brae Fruit Farm in York Springs for 30 years. He previously worked for C.H. Musselman Company for 20 years on the farm.
Dick graduated in the Class of 1962 from Biglerville High School. He was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Buchanan Valley. His interests over the years were mechanical work, camping, watching NASCAR races and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Regina, he is survived by his two sons, James R. Cooley of Bendersville and Joseph E. Cooley and his wife Angel of Harrisburg; two grandchildren, Jaden R. Cooley and Julia M. Cooley of Harrisburg; and sister-in-law, Geraldine Cooley of Bendersville. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Dick was preceded in death by his three brothers, Clyde Cooley, Clair Cooley and Owen Cooley.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 13, at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353, with the Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro celebrating. A graveside service will follow in St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church Cemetery. A public viewing will take place on Thursday, August 12, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Dugan Funeral Home Inc. 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, PA 17306. A vigil for the deceased will take place at 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
