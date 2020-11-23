Parker C. Coble, age 81, of Gettysburg, also known as the “Nutty Professor,” passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 surrounded by love at his daughter’s home. He was born Nov. 15, 1939 in Gettysburg, the son of late Garnet and Edna Coble of Aspers.
Parker graduated from Biglerville High school in 1958 and went on to Shippensburg University where he studied Elementary Education and graduated in 1962. From there Parker went on to teach at several school districts including Dallastown, Biglerville, and Fairfield. During those years, he helped coach football and developed the first track at Fairfield where he was also the track coach.
He was then hired by the LIU to be the Director of Migrant Education. He was instrumental in the development of the English as Second Language Program which is still widely used today. After devoting his working years to education, Parker retried and his passion for fruit and nut growing became his full-time job. Parker grew over 250 cultivars of nuts on his three beloved properties in Fairfield, Gettysburg and Faulks Run, Va. known by family as “Gramps Camp.” He was a dedicated competitor at the PA Farm Show where he won Grand Champion and Best of Show on many occasions. He was also a member of the PA Nut Grower’s Association.
His latest passion before his passing became passing down all of his wisdom to the younger generation whom influenced him to begin submitting his nuts for genetic sequencing at Rutgers University and Oregon State University to help create more disease resistant cultivars.
He is survived by his wife Sandra; son, Brian Coble; daughter Kay and husband Scott Cool; siblings Garnet “Sonny” Coble, Jane and husband Richard Hartzel, Marie and husband Jim Quesinberry, and his grandchildren Chelsea and husband Thomas McMaster and Tanner Cool.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family has decided to keep the celebration of his life more private at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Parker Coble to Pennsylvania Nut Growers Association, 55 Fidler Road Gettysburg, PA 17325 or by simply planting a tree in his remembrance. Friends may express online condolences to www.DuganFH.com.
