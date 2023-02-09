Shirley A. Kuhn, 83, The Brethren Home Community, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the Brethren Home.
She was born March 9, 1939, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Cletus and Oneida Foulk Sanders. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Donald Kuhn.
Shirley was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Biglerville. Shirley graduated from Gettysburg High School in the Class of 1957. She co-owned and operated Ziegler Studio of Photography and became sole owner in 1975.
She was a former president of the Gettysburg Retail Merchants and an active member of the Chamber of Commerce where she received the Small Business of the Year Award. Shirley was a former co-chair of the Gettysburg Hospital Ball and also the First American Heartwalk held in Gettysburg.
After selling the studio she became a tipstaff at the Adams County Courthouse until her retirement. Shirley loved watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up, being active in their lives and family times spent together.
In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by five children, Cindy Lawver and her husband Rick of Fayetteville, Pa., Diane Fox and Gene of Ashburn, Va., Bud Kuhn and his wife Deb of Millville, Del., Rennie Black and her husband Tim of Gettysburg, and Bob Ziegler and his wife Judy of Myersville, Md.; 11 grandchildren, Joey Campbell and wife Deb, Brian Campbell and wife Jackie, Annie Byrd and husband Lance, Kacee Ramdial and husband Peter, Ashley Benson and husband JJ, Ryan Kuhn and wife Ariel, Brandon Black, Ali Black, Judd Ziegler and wife Maddie, Tucker Ziegler and wife Anya and Becca Ziegler; 21 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ethel Angell of Gettysburg. She was predeceased by brothers and sisters, Cpl. Earl W. Sanders, Sara Clapsaddle, son-in-law Jim Fox, and brothers-in-law Leroy Angell, Gene Clapsaddle, Robert Allison and Raymond Kuhn.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Biglerville, at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Ryan Heycock officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St., Biglerville, PA 17307 or the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center, 450 W. Middle St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.