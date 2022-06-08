John E. Klunk, of New Oxford, passed away suddenly on June 6, 2022, at the age of 63.
He was the beloved husband of Diane L. (Wierman) Klunk; the loving father of Colleen McCarthy, Katie Siegel and her husband Jim, and Amy Klunk; the cherished grandfather of Skylen, Jude, Sloane and Graycen; and the dear brother of Linda Rue, Dave Klunk and his wife Robin, Margi Hancock and her husband Tony, Dolores Klunk, Beck Arter and her husband Craig, George Klunk and his wife Sarah, Joyce Klunk and Carolyn Weaver. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Dolores “Pete” (Staub) Klunk.
John loved spending time with family and friends. It didn’t matter whether it was during family butcher shop, Penn State football or Duke basketball games, or fishing on the creek. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 36 years, Diane. John was a committed and loyal employee of Riley Welding for 35-plus years, and was extremely dedicated to taking care of his crew. John was also committed to his faith.
Following cremation, relatives and friends are invited to a visitation to celebrate John’s life on Sunday, June 12, from 1 to 3 p.m., with prayers at 2:30 p.m., at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, and to his Memorial Mass on Monday, June 13, at 11 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Church, 106 Carlisle St, New Oxford, with Rev. Keith Carroll officiating. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in John’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org or to the Adams County SPCA at www.adamscountyspca.org would be appreciated.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
