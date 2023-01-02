Steven J. Rodetsky, 90, of Fairfield, passed away at his home after a long illness on Friday, December 30, 2022.
Born January 11, 1932, in Rivesville, W.Va., he was the son of the late Stephen P. and Antoinette (Solovieff) Rodetsky. Steve was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife of 66 years, Hannah (Dublin) Rodetsky.
Steve had been employed by the U.S. Post Office as a letter carrier for 30 years in Baltimore, Md. Steve was a lifelong learner and earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Towson University after his retirement. He was a licensed minister and served the Marriottsville United Methodist Church in Marriottsville, Md., for a time. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1954, during the Korean Conflict, aboard the USS Norton Sound in Port Hueneme, Calif.
In addition to his wife and parents, Steve was predeceased by a brother, Don Rodetsky; a son, Dave Rodetsky; and a daughter-in-law, Mary Rodetsky. Surviving are his children, Suzanne Welsh and her husband Jim, Cathy Dillow, Robert Rodetsky, Christine Boyd, and William Rodetsky; eight grandchildren, Jaime Bachtell, Erin Poff, Jimmy Welsh, Shannon Dillow, Daniel Dillow, Ashley Allen, Will Boyd, and Jessica Boyd; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield. Interment will be in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers. the family suggests donations to the Dementia Society of America, www.dementiasociety.org/.
