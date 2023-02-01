Robert H. Harner, 69, of Camp Hill, Pa., passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Born on March 21, 1953, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Glenn L. Harner and the late Jeanne H. (Spahr) Henderson.
Bob attended Wesley College in Dover, Del., and graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science in Pittsburgh, Pa., with a degree in mortuary arts and sciences. While growing up in Gettysburg, Bob befriended the Monahan brothers who worked for their father and lived above the Monahan Funeral Home, which began his interest in the funeral business. After serving his internship in Delta, Pa., he went on to work as a funeral director for Charles Myers at the Myers Funeral Home in Camp Hill. Bob purchased the funeral home from Charles’ son-in-law, Ron Hall, in 1991, renaming it Myers-Harner Funeral Home Inc.
He served the community of Camp Hill as owner/operator of the funeral home until his retirement in 2015, the day after his first grandchild was born. Bob had always dreamed of visiting Italy. He was able to fulfill his dream when he had the opportunity to travel there with his wife. Upon his return he said it was a gorgeous trip and could not have been more perfect. Bob enjoyed golfing as a former member of the West Shore Country Club. He was a Rotarian, member of the West Shore Elks Lodge, and a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Camp Hill. He loved traveling with his family and spending time at the beach in Rehoboth.
Bob is survived by his wife, Maryellen (Fitzgerald) Harner, of Camp Hill, Pa.; his son, Joseph Harner and wife Hannah, of Camp Hill, Pa.; his twin daughters, Elizabeth Ohnstad and husband Kyle, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Katherine Harner, of Etters, Pa.; two sisters, Nancy J. Harner and husband Alfred Phipps, of Hummelstown, Pa., and Cathy Harner of Gettysburg; four grandchildren, Adaline, Cora, and Theodore Harner, and Willa Ohnstad, and one on the way; three stepchildren, Franz Kindler and wife Corinne of Hampden Township, Pa., Carolyn Kindler of Chambersburg, Pa., and Kaitlyn Kindler and husband Johnathan Wilson of Hampden Township, Pa.; and three step-grandchildren, Liam and Olivia Kindler, and Jacob Wilson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2000 Chestnut St., Camp Hill, Pa., with Pastor Jack Horner officiating. A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, in the Myers-Baker Funeral Home, 1903 Market St., Camp Hill, Pa., and also on Monday in the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be held following the church service on Monday, in the Camp Hill Cemetery, Camp Hill, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, or to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, www.wish.org.
To leave condolences to the family or share a memory of Bob, please visit www.myers-baker.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.