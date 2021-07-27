Carl H. Kline, 65, died Thursday, July 22, 2021, at WellSpan York Hospital.
Carl was born April 9, 1956, in Cheverly, Md., the son of the late Donna L. (Ferris) Eucure, and the late Harry F. Kline.
Carl was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Gettysburg Ward, in New Oxford, where he went on mission and was an active volunteer, and he served in the U.S. Navy. He was also a Boy Scout leader, and volunteer with SCCAP and many other charities.
Carl is survived by two brothers, Eric A. Kline of Virginia, and Kurt E. Kline of Austin, Texas; a sister, Lisa E. Mellott of Gettysburg; and numerous step-children, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
Following cremation, a memorial service to celebrate Carl’s life will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1170 Kohler Mill Road, New Oxford, with Bishop Michael Bohne officiating. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
