Marion D. Matthias, 94, of Silver Run, Md., died Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Brightview Westminster Ridge. She was the widow of Glenn C. Matthias who died Nov. 15, 2018. They had been married for 70 years.
Born October 5, 1927, in Taneytown, Md., Marion was the daughter of the late Charles and Vallie (Frock) Eckard. She was a Taneytown High School graduate and had been employed with Birnie Trust of Taneytown.
Surviving are her son, Stephen Matthias and Linda of Silver Run; her daughter, Jacquelyn C. Matthias of Westminster; her grandsons, Michael Matthias and Sandy, and Christopher Matthias and Jenica; her great-grandchildren, Brady, Madison and Bryce Matthias; and her step-great-grandson, Tyler Montgomery. Marion was predeceased by her brother, Carroll Eckard; and her sisters, Mildred Miller, and Evelyn and Thelma Eckard.
Marion was a member of St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, Silver Run, where she was very active. She was member of Taneytown Republican Club. Marion enjoyed Orioles Baseball and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service is Tuesday, January 11, at 11 a.m. at her church with Pastor Linda Fernandez officiating. Viewing is Tuesday 10-11 a.m. at the church. Masks are required. Interment is in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Memorials is Marion’s name may be sent to Bridging Life Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157; or her church at 3978 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
