Rosemarie “Posie” Zimmer, 86, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away at The Chambersburg Hospital on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
Born in Johnstown, Pa., on Feb. 28, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Rudy and Helen (McKernan) Amershak. Posie was predeceased by her husband, Edward P. Zimmer Jr. who died in 2019.
She was an active member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg.
Survivors include her sons, Arthur R. Zimmer of Fayetteville, Pa., and Thomas E. Zimmer (Leslie) of Westminster, Md.; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Zachary and Gunther; and great-grandchildren, Jack, Charles and Sebastian. Posie was predeceased by a son, Eric; a sister, Kathleen; and a brother, Richard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Fr. Daniel Mitzel as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Francis Cemetery.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
