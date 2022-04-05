Wayne W. “Doc” Fissel, 79, passed Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at UPMC Hanover Hospital.
Doc was born November 11, 1942, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Walter and Emma (Early) Fissel, and grew up in Two Taverns where his parents had a general store.
Doc was a member of the old Grace Lutheran Church in Two Taverns, and lived and practiced his faith privately, in his own way. He was talented athlete, especially in baseball, and shared his talents with the community of Gettysburg by coaching local youth sports teams, both Little League and Teener League, and also Midget Football in the1970s and '80s. He was a member of the Gettysburg Archery Club, and shot professionally for Bear Archery, where he won many awards. He was employed by Hanover Brands (now Hanover Foods) in Quality Control, later becoming the assistant superintendent at Carroll Valley Golf Club, and then superintendent at South Hills Golf Club in Hanover, and later at Cedar Ridge Golf Course in Littlestown. He enjoyed the outdoors in many ways, especially kayaking, biking and fishing.
Doc is survived by his companion of 27 years, Jane S. Houseknecht of East Berlin; a son, Christopher Fissel and his wife Constance of Biglerville; a daughter, Holly George and her husband Mark of Culpeper, Va.; and a sister, Betty Ridinger and her husband John of New Oxford.
Following cremation, a visitation will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. with a short service immediately following at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.