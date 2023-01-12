Ethel Trimmer

Ethel P. “Sis” (Brodbeck) Trimmer, 92, of East Berlin, Pa., entered God’s eternal care, Saturday, January 7, 2023, at home with her loving family by her side.
Born November 25, 1930, in Dover, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Paul A. and Ethel G. (Byers) Brodbeck. Ethel was the loving wife of the late Donald L. Trimmer with whom she shared sixty-two years of marriage until his passing on December 3, 2011.
Ethel was a member of Emmanuel United Church of Christ, Abbottstown, Pa., and was a former Sunday school teacher and member of the Women of Emmanuel.
Ethel was a graduate of East Berlin High School. She worked at Manning’s Handweaving School as a secretary and office manager for 40 years until her retirement.
Ethel was a member of the East Berlin Historical Society. She was a master handweaver and demonstrated weaving and sold textiles at the East Berlin Colonial Days for many years. Ethel was known as a Dobbelstein Weaver and had some of her handweaving featured in a national magazine.
Ethel is survived by her children, Daniel R. Trimmer, Mark C. Trimmer, and Patti J. (Trimmer) Sager; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and three siblings, Ruth A. (Brodbeck) Laughman, Jean E. (Brodbeck) Hoffman, and Richard L. Brodbeck. She was preceded in death by six siblings, Mary L. (Brodbeck) Bream, Paul A. Brodbeck, Jr., John J. Brodbeck, William E. Brodbeck, Robert E. Brodbeck, and James Brodbeck.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be made in memory of Ethel to Emmanuel United Church of Christ, 1 Center Square, Abbottstown, PA 17301.
The Weaver
My life is but a weaving
Between my Lord and me,
I cannot choose the colors
He worketh steadily.
Oftimes He weaveth sorrow,
And I in foolish pride
Forget He sees the upper
And I, the underside.
Not till the loom in silent
And the shuttles cease to fly
Shall God unroll the canvas
And explain the reason why.
The dark threads are as needful
In the Weaver’s skillful hand
As the threads of gold and silver
In the pattern He has planned.
- Author unknown
The family has entrusted the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, Pa., with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
