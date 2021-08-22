Robin L. Rhodes, 63 of Fayetteville, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away on Friday, Aug. 20 at The Chambersburg Hospital.
Born Oct. 26, 1957 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of Shelby (Dick) Rhodes of Gettysburg and the late George H. Rhodes.
Robin had been employed for a number of years with the H.A.R.T. Center in New Oxford. She was very active with the Special Olympics in Adams County, enjoying bowling, volleyball, golf, swimming and basketball. Robin had a passion for working and making craft items.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by a daughter, Ashley Rhodes of Chambersburg; a sister, Kimberly Sentz (Tod) of Littlestown; a brother, Robert Rhodes of New Oxford. Robin was predeceased by three brothers, George, Darryl and Michael Rhodes.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held in October. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robin’s name can be made to the Adams County Special Olympics, 37 Bittern Drive, Gettysburg, PA 17325, Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
