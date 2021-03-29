Reuben Jay Ness, 80, of Hanover, Pa., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at home with his loving family by his side.
He was born Feb. 13, 1941, in Hanover, Pa., to William Reuben Ness and Ruth N. Kuhns. He married Nancy A. (Musselman) on Sept. 10, 1961. They were happily married for 59 years.
Reuben is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Melinda (Ness) Hintze married to Wayne Hintze and their children, Irene, Nolan, and Leah; and son, Brian Ness married to Tabitha (Kauffman), and their son Noah.
He is also survived by his brothers, W. Leroy Ness of Hanover, Pa., Daniel Ness and Mary Ellen of Lancaster, Pa., Charles Ness and Janet of Skippack, Pa., and Marlin Ness and Shirley of Greeley, Colo.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Reuben was preceded in death by sister, Mabel Baral, and brother, Adam Ness.
Reuben graduated in 1959 from Eichelberger High School, Hanover, Pa. He was employed by Kenneth Grove and Martin Grove until serving in alternative I-W service as an orderly at Allentown Hospital. He and Nancy returned to the local area to set up residence in New Oxford.
Reuben was employed as a truck driver for Martin Grove until switching careers to a motor repair technician at Swam Electric Company. In 1979, Reuben started his own electrical business, Ness Services, with Nancy as his bookkeeper. For 41 years he and Nancy have worked diligently with the support of several dedicated employees. Currently, Ness Services continues to provide electrical services to the surrounding area.
Throughout his life, Reuben has worked on numerous farms, assisted his father at the York Road Cemetery, was a member of the Oxford Township Planning Commission and a Red Cross First Aid instructor, as well as fulfilled various church positions and has always been willing to lend a helping hand.
Reuben and Nancy are members of the Sonlight Christian Fellowship.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Reuben’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Sonlight Christian Fellowship, 563 Brickyard Road, New Oxford, with Galen Diller officiating. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Sonlight Christian Fellowship, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the church. Burial will be in York Road Cemetery, Hanover, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Reuben’s memory to Sonlight Christian Fellowship, 272 Pine Grove Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
