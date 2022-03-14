Gary B. Stone Sr., 82, of Gettysburg, died on Saturday, March 12, 2021, at the WellSpan York Hospital in York, Pa.
Born on March 21, 1939 in Osceola Mills, Pa., he was the son of the late Emerson B. and Leona L. (Kephart) Stone. He married Patricia A. (Crain) Stone on August 21, 1958, at the Gearhartville Free Methodist Church; she survives at home.
He was a member of the Heritage Assembly of God Church in Gettysburg, where he served as a church deacon.
He was a member of Trout Unlimited and the Gettysburg Chamber of Commerce.
Gary was a retired supervisor for the Sprint Telephone Company and was a businessman and a landlord. He was a 1956 graduate of the Philipsburg Osceola Mills High School.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Janet Gleyze.
Along with his wife he is survived by two daughters, Sandra Miller and her husband Greg of Aspers, and Lorie McKee and her husband Robert McKee II of East Berlin; one son, Gary B. Stone Jr. of Gettysburg; one sister, Linda Sallurday of State College, Pa.; one brother, Kenneth L. Stone and his wife Jeannie of Akron, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills, Pa., with Rev. Robert P. Ryver officiating. Burial will be at the Centre Cemetery in Osceola Mills, Pa.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Heritage Assembly of God Church in Gettysburg, with pastor Todd McCauslin officiating.
