Karen Patterson, of Gettysburg, died of cancer Oct. 3, 2020, surrounded by her family. Karen is reunited in death with her husband of over 50 years, Ralf Patterson.
She is survived by four children, eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Karen is remembered as a strong, kind, loving, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Her passion for helping others was reflected in her dedication to school PTOs and sports, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, 4-H, and her generosity to all at Christmas.
Through her 30 years as a volunteer in the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, Karen touched the lives of countless patrons and co-workers. She will be missed and remembered with love by many.
Services for Karen will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you sponsor a child in need at Christmas.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
